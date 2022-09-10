How British Royals Pick Their Names Once They're on the Throne

Watch : King Charles Speaks Out After Queen Elizabeth II's Passing

In case you ever wondered why most members of Britain's royal family each have at least three names, it's basically to give them a choice of monikers when they take the throne.

The regnal name, it's called.

Of course, though the line of succession is long, only a select few spend any time preparing for a run as monarch. But still, none of Queen Elizabeth II's children or grandchildren have any less than three names, not including the surname Windsor or the territory attached to their title, such as Wales or Cambridge. (Even Princess Anne's kids, who don't have titles, were born Peter Mark Andrew and Zara Anne Elizabeth.)

Following the monarch's death on Sept. 8 at age 96, great-grandson Prince George, who is now second in line to the throne at 9 years old, and his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, all have three names as well. But the further the family tree branches out—such as to spare heir Prince Harry's children Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana, and all assorted cousins of their generation—the more likely it is that their parents only gave them first and middle names.

Which, ironically, is more like the old days. Like, the really old days.