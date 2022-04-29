Christina Haack's Husband Josh Hall Fiercely Defends Her Amid Ant Anstead Custody Drama

Christina Haack's new husband, Josh Hall, has spoken out in her defense.
Josh posted on Instagram in support of his HGTV star wife on April 29, one day after a judge denied her ex Ant Anstead's request for an emergency ruling to obtain full custody of the former couple's son Hudson London Anstead, 2. (The judge instead set a hearing on the matter for June 28.)
In his post, Josh wrote that no one "knows jack" about the situation.
"There is a lot that goes on in personal lives that isn't for public consumption, therefore not shared, kept private," he wrote. "So trust me as someone who likes to keep a low profile, no one except those directly involved knows jack about any situation more than them. 2 sides and the truth."
He went on to praise the Christina on the Coast host as a mom.
"Christina is a very driven and incredible woman who has an ability to brush anything off and keep herself composed while being a positive influence in these kids lives while achieving success in anything she does," he wrote, adding that he admires her "greatly for that."
Josh noted that he would "always protect" Christina adding, "She doesn't bother anyone, she deserves the same in return."
Josh's message was accompanied by a photo himself on the beach with Christina, Hudson, Taylor El Moussa, 11, and Brayden El Moussa, 6, who Christina shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. In his post, Josh—who tied the knot with Christina earlier this month—reflected on his role as a step father to Hudson, Taylor and Brayden.
"Coming from a split home myself, I know it's not easy on youngsters, but in todays world sadly, it's pretty common," Josh wrote. "So Christina and I will always remain unfazed by any outside noise and save the kids from any unnecessary trauma."
Court documents obtained by TMZ show that Ant filed for full custody of Hudson with the request that Christina see Hudson every other weekend. In Ant's filing, he claimed that Christina only spends about "nine days" with Hudson a month and has allegedly put Hudson's health at risk.
Court documents obtained by E! News show that Ant's request was denied due to "insufficient" evidence that the matter was an emergency and also because he didn't give Christina enough notice.
Following Ant's filing, Christina told E! News that his actions "deeply sadden" her.
"If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested," Christina said. "I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them."
Ant and Christina wed in December 2018. The former couple's divorce was finalized in June 2021. Ant, who co-hosts Celebrity IOU: Joyride, is currently dating Renée Zellweger.
E! News has reached out to reps for Ant and Christina for comment.