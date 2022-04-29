Marlon Wayans Weighs in On Dave Chappelle Backlash, Will Smith Slap

Watch : Marlon Wayans Shares His Thoughts on Dave Chappelle

Marlon Wayans is putting all jokes aside when it comes to the controversy surrounding Dave Chappelle.

The 49-year-old comedian stopped by E! News' Daily Pop on April 29 to chat about his new HBO Max special, Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners, while also sharing his thoughts on the backlash to Chappelle's Netflix special, The Closer.

The October 2021 special, which featured several jokes about the transgender and LGBTQ+ community, offended many Chappelle fans.

Wayans weighed in on the situation, telling host Justin Sylvester, "I think that as a comic, you have to speak your truth, and you don't have to sit around having conversations and town hall meetings about a joke. ‘Bro, this is a joke. If you don't like my humor, don't come to my show, don't tune in.'"

He continued, saying, "Some of me and my best friends don't think alike. Me and Dave, we don't think alike. I don't agree with what he was saying, but I found some of it funny. My daughter's [Amai Zackary Wayans] gay, so I understand what he's saying, but I also understand from a father's perspective where I can communicate that joke differently."