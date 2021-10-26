Dave Chappelle Addresses Backlash to "Transphobic" Netflix Special in New Video

Watch : Dave Chappelle Speaks Out After Netflix Special Backlash

Dave Chappelle is ready to meet with transgender Netflix employees and other members of the transgender community, but warned that he won't be "bending to anybody's demands."

The 48-year-old comedian posted a stand-up video on Monday, Oct. 25, in which he expressed willingness to meet with transgender individuals following backlash to his recent Netflix special.

At the show, he told the audience, "It's been said in the press that I was invited to speak to the transgender employees of Netflix and I refused," Chappelle stated. "That is not true. If they had invited me I would have accepted it. Although, I am confused about what we would be speaking about."

He continued, "I said what I said, and boy, I heard what you said. My God, how could I not? You said you want a safe working environment at Netflix. It seems like I'm the only one that can't go to the office anymore."