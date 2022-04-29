How Bob Saget's Death Would Be Addressed in a New Full House Spin-Off

Watch : Bob Saget Says "Be Kind to People" | Remembering Bob Saget | E! News

The cast of Full House wants to carry on the legacy of Bob Saget.

Dave Coulier, who played Uncle Joey on the show and its Netflix reboot Fuller House, wants to get the whole group back together Saget's character Danny Tanner. Saget tragically died on January 9 after suffering head trauma.

"What I would love to do it bring all the original cast back to where we are older now and we talk about our lives," Coulier says in an exclusive clip from the May 2 episode of Tamron Hall. "We can reflect and tell stories about Danny Tanner and keep his character alive, because he's very much alive in spirit with all of us. We miss him dearly. I think we would all do it in a heartbeat."

Full House ran for eight seasons on ABC from 1987 to 1995 and almost the entire cast—including John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber—returned for roles on Fuller House, which ran on for five seasons on Netflix from 2016-2020.