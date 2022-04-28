Wayfair's Way Day Competitor Sales: Shop These Major Savings at Bed Bath & Beyond, QVC, Macy's & More

We independently selected these products and deals because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We've been looking forward to Wayfair's Way Day event for months, but that's not the only home sale we're shopping this week. There are so many unbelievable deals at Wayfair's competitor stores.
Don't miss these major discounts on furniture, kitchen appliances, tools, home décor, bedding, organization products, candles and more from QVC, Target, Nordstrom Rack, Macy's, Anthropologie, Amazon, Bath Bath & Beyond, Kohl's, and more.
There are many amazing items to choose from, but if you want to get a head start on your shopping, check out some of the items we love below. Just hurry up before they all sell out!
Anthropologie
Get 20% off in-stock furniture and home decor items at Anthropologie.
Bed Bath & Beyond
There are so many can't-miss deals at Bed Bath & Beyond:
- Save up to 60% on select furniture
- Save up to 60% on select bedding
- Save up to 50% on select outdoor items
- Save up to 40% on window treatments
- Save up to 40% on towels
- Save up to 35% on candles
Nordstrom Rack
Check out these can't-miss home deals at Nordstrom Rack:
- Save up to 60% on Mother's Day home gifts
- Shop $60 and under bedding
- Save 38% on Barefoot Dreams blankets
- Shop kitchen tools starting at $24
- Get home fragrances starting at $12
- Save 55% on home entertaining essentials
Target
Don't Miss the Target Spring Home Event. Here are the best deals:
- Save 30% on bedding
- Take 30% off select rugs
- Get a 20% discount on bathroom rugs, curtains, and towels
- Take 25% off home decor
- Take 25% off furniture
- Save 50% on home storage and organization products
- Save 20% on outdoor furniture
Macy's
Use the promo code FRIEND to save 30% on bedding, furniture, pots and pans, kitchen tools, rugs, towels, and more today only at Macy's.
Kohl's
Get an extra 25% off everything with the code GOSAVE25, with great deals on appliances, bedding, towels, home decor, furniture, and more from Kohl's.
Amazon
There are some unbelievable deals at the Amazon Home Outlet. Save up to 60% on mattresses, home organization products, outdoor essentials, and more.
QVC
Save up to 30% during QVC's Friends and Family Sale on all of your home essential needs.
