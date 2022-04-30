How The Godfather Launched One of Hollywood's Most Powerful Families

Watch : The Offer Stars Detail True Tussle Behind Making The Godfather

Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola's family is now Hollywood royalty—even in Genovia.

It's a little-known fact that Anne Hathaway's on-screen love interest, Robert Schwartzman, is one of the director's talented nephews—we say nephews, plural, because Robert isn't the only Coppola to have talent running through their veins. There's Nicolas Cage, born Nicolas Coppola, who changed his name to differentiate himself from his famous uncle, as well as longtime Wes Anderson collaborator Jason Schwartzman.

Of course, there's also Coppola's own daughter, Sofia Coppola, who became an Academy Award-winning writer and director. The Marie Antoinette auteur rose above the expectations of critics who accused her of riding on her father's coattails—a claim that may have been true when she starred in The Godfather (as an infant!) and The Godfather III but has long since been put to rest by her work.

Yes, the clan got their start thanks to the success of The Godfather, but their achievements speak for themselves. As Sofia previously told The Guardian, "I have a body of work now, and it has its own identity."