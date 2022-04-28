Find Out Which Controversial Former Sitcom Star Was Unmasked on The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer had far less drama than last week—but it wasn't totally free from controversy.
After the unmasking of Rudy Giuliani on the April 20 episode caused panelist Ken Jeong to walk off the set, he was back in his seat for the latest round of performances.
Queen Cobra kicked things off with a rendition of Aretha Franklin's "I Say a Little Prayer." The biggest question was exactly how many cobras there actually are. A stage full of snakes performed the song, but only two stuck around to get critiques from the panelists. Cobra's Mega Clue was a shiny red heart that said "B. Mine."
Up next, Space Bunny performed Lionel Richie's "All Night Long (All Night)." Bunny's Mega Clue was a big dumbbell that he used to do some curls onstage.
Baby Mammoth sang a version of "The Shoop Shoop Song (It's In His Kiss)" by Cher, which was followed by the unveiling of a bird cage Mega Clue with a sign that read "Danger: Wild Animal."
Finally, The Prince took to the stage for a performance of "Lay Me Down" by Sam Smith. The frog-headed mystery celeb's Mega Clue was a travel bag with a tag emblazoned with the letter P.
After the studio audience and panel voted, Baby Mammoth and Space Bunny landed in the bottom two and were forced to duel against each other. Mammoth sang Meghan Trainor's "Me Too" and Bunny sang Culture Club's "Do You Really Want To Love Me" in the cuddliest head-to-head competition of all-time.
Once the final vote tallies were announced, Baby Mammoth was eliminated and revealed to be former Cheers and Veronica's Closet star Kirstie Alley.
The Emmy-winning actress has become known for controversy more than credits in recent years. In March, Kirstie drew criticism from her former Dancing with the Stars partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy for comments she made about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In September 2020, she called the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences new diversity standards a "disgrace to artists everywhere."
Yet, the reveal didn't seem to elicit the same response as last week, as nobody walked off the show this time.
Find out who grabs the last spot in the grand finale when The Masked Singer airs Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.
Keep reading for more information on this season's crop of mysterious celebrity contestants: