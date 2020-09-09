Kirstie Alley Calls Oscars' New Diversity Standards "Dictatorial" and a "Disgrace"

Kirstie Alley is not mincing words when it comes to her thoughts on the Oscars' newest requirements.

After the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced new representation and inclusion standards for future Best Picture eligibility, the actress took to Twitter on Tuesday, Sept. 8 to sound off on the news.

"This is a disgrace to artists everywhere," she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. "Can you imagine telling Picasso what had to be in his f**king paintings...You people have lost your minds. Control artists, control individual thought .. OSCAR ORWELL."

The Cheers alum slammed the requirements as "dictatorial" and "anti-artist" as she continued sharing her unfiltered opinion. "I've been in the motion picture Academy for 40 years. The Academy celebrates freedom of UNBRIDLED artistry expressed through movies," she tweeted. "The new RULES to qualify for 'best picture' are dictatorial .. anti-artist..Hollywood you're swinging so far left you're bumping into your own a--."