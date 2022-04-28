Elisabeth Moss Attempts to Solve Her Own Case in This Shining Girls Sneak Peek

In Shining Girls, Elisabeth Moss doesn't know what—or who—to believe.
The Emmy-winning actress stars as Kirby Mazrachi in the Apple TV+ limited series, a journalist who puts her career on hold in an attempt to solve her own traumatic assault.
With the assistance of reporter Dan Velazquez, played by Wagner Moura, Kirby begins to wonder if the murder of a girl named Julia is linked to her own case in this exclusive clip from the series' April 29 premiere.
"The detective called me in," she says. "They thought it was the same guy."
Dan, who has partnered with Kirby in an attempt to solve the crime, tries to connect the dots. "What someone did to Julia, they're trying to do to you?" he asks.
Kirby reveals that she's been doing some digging behind her partner's back. "I was cut up like Julia," Kirby tells Dan. "I saw it in your notes."
Kirby tells Dan that she tracked down the suspected assailant, named Pavel, but it couldn't have been the same man who assaulted her because they didn't have the same voice.
"What were you going to do if it was?" Dan asks. Without speaking, Kirby looks up and gives Dan a menacing stare that articulates more than words ever could. Message received!
Shining Girls, based on Lauren Beukes' best-selling novel and executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, follow Kirby and Dan as "they realize these cold cases are inextricably linked, their own personal traumas and Kirby's blurred reality allow her assailant to remain one step ahead," according to the streamer.
The series also stars Phillipa Soo, Amy Brenneman and Jamie Bell.
The first episode of Shining Girls premieres April 29 on Apple TV+.