The Disturbing True Story Behind Under the Banner of Heaven

With the Under the Banner of Heaven series injecting more of a true-crime-style investigation into the action than is featured in the book, Garfield's Detective Jeb Pyre is inspired by the real-life authorities who worked the haunting case. The character incorporates a bit of Krakauer too, the writer having uncovered a seriously disturbing story beyond the crime itself.

"I've seen a lot of death in my career," former American Fork Police Department Chief Terry Fox, who in 1984 was a detective on his city's then-10-man force, reflected to Salt Lake City's KSLTV in 2019. "This one was different in the case, that it was religiously motivated. You can use the word brutal, horrific. And I just don't throw those out lightly because this was a really, really brutal murder. It was different from a lot of crime scenes in a lot of ways."

Fox also had an 18-month-old daughter at the time, a connection that wasn't lost on him.

The day after the killings, before police had even found him, Ron—a onetime city councilman who'd grown increasingly extreme in his beliefs and was ex-communicated from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints—was charged with first-degree murder, as was his brother Dan Lafferty on July 27.

"We have no direction or focus right now as to where [Ron] might be," Agent Terry Knowles from the FBI's Salt Lake City office told reporters. "I've got a hunch this is not going to be the kind of case where someone simply pulls him over and picks him up."

Investigators shared that, from what they'd gathered so far from interviews with friends and family, Ron claimed to have received word from God that he needed to kill the enemies responsible for his ex-communication, and the list of names he dutifully wrote down included Brenda and Erica.

The LDS church didn't comment when the series premiered, but when Krakauer's book came out in 2003 a church spokesman said, "Krakauer's portrayal of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is utterly at odds with what I—and millions like me—have come to know of the Church, its goodness, and the decency of its people."

In the author's "attempt to tell the story of the so-called fundamentalist or polygamous groups in Utah, and to tie their beliefs to the doctrines and the history" of the church, the statement continued, the "result is a full-frontal assault on the veracity of the modern Church."