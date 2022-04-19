Man Sentenced to 190 Years in Prison for Murder of Jacqueline Avant

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The man who murdered philanthropist Jacqueline Avant has received his sentence.

Aariel Maynor, 30, was sentenced to 150 years to life in prison plus an additional consecutive 40 years in prison for the murder of the 81-year-old by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Kathryn Solorzano on Tuesday, April 19.

The sentencing comes after Avant was fatally shot during Maynor's burglary of the Beverly Hills home she shared with her husband, music executive Clarence Avant, on Dec. 1, 2021. Maynor also fired shots at a security guard while attempting to flee the scene. The security guard was not injured.

According to Deputy District Attorney Victor Avila, after the burglary, Maynor then broke into a home in Hollywood Hills and shot himself in the foot by accident.

Following the second break-in, Los Angeles Police arrived to the scene to find Maynor suffering from a gunshot wound to his foot, per Beverly Hills Police Department Chief Mark Stainbrook. Detectives found evidence connecting Maynor to the murder of Avant, including an AR-15 rifle. The Beverly Hills Police Department announced his arrest on Dec. 2, 2021.