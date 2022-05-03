Hailey Bieber’s Stunning White Look for the 2022 Met Gala Is All That Matters

It's official: Hailey Bieber has us stuck us in the moment.
On May 2, the 25-year-old stunned with her striking ensemble at the 2022 Met Gala. For fashion's biggest night—with this year's theme centered around "In America: An Anthology of Fashion"—the model wore a silky white slit dress and frill trim coat that flowed behind her with a long train. (See every star on the red carpet here.)
And if you're wondering why hubby Justin Bieber is MIA for the occasion—especially since last year's event doubled as a date night—he's currently in the midst of his global Justice tour.
The couple's joint appearance at the 2021 Met Gala was also a special occasion for the pair personally. That day in September marked the couple's third wedding anniversary—and what better way to celebrate than with the most fabulous event possible?
However, Justin took their high-profile celebration one step further when he dedicated his performance that night of "All That Matters" to his wife.
As shared on social media by stylist Maeve Reilly—who has worked with Hailey—the 28-year-old Grammy winner sang onstage directly to his other half while inside the event later that evening.
Justin not only sang at the Met Gala—with one performance that got Addison Rae to show off her best dance moves—he also brought his talents to the Balenciaga after-party, where he performed for most of the night, a source told E! News at the time.
But for both Hailey and Justin, their ties to the annual soiree stretch back farther than their appearance as a cute couple. In 2015, Hailey made her Met Gala debut as a guest of Topshop and has secured an invite every year since. As for Justin, coincidentally, that year marked his first on the Met steps as well.
If you ask us, sounds like a match made in (fashion) heaven.