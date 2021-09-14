Hailey and Justin Bieber Celebrate Third Anniversary With Date Night at the Met Gala

A not-so average wedding anniversary for a not-so average power couple.
Exactly three years have passed since Hailey and Justin Bieber secretly tied the knot at a New York City courthouse, and they marked the occasion with what else? A night out at the Met Gala, of course.
The Canadian-bred pop star may have taken a style cue from his supermodel wife, as the event's theme is "In America: a Lexicon of Fashion." Hailey and Justin coordinated their sophisticated ensembles, wearing black from head to toe.
And belieb it or not, but the 2021 Met Gala is the first Hailey and Justin have attended as each other's plus-ones. Six years ago, long before she became Mrs. Bieber, 24-year-old Hailey made her Met Gala debut as a guest of Topshop. She's snagged an invite every year since.
As for Justin, he too attended in 2015 with Balmain. Only a few months later, the start of their love story would begin to officially unfold.
It wouldn't be until July 2018 that the "Yummy" singer proposed to Hailey following a whirlwind rekindling of their relationship. Two months later they officially became husband and wife in a civil ceremony, and the following year Hailey and Justin held a star-studded wedding ceremony in South Carolina.
Nowadays, the couple is focused on building a strong foundation for their future following a self-described "really tough" first year of marriage.
As Hailey articulated in a 2019 Vogue interview, "I'm not going to sit here and lie and say it's all a magical fantasy. It's always going to be hard. It's a choice. You don't feel it every single day. You don't wake up every day saying, ‘I'm absolutely so in love and you are perfect.' That's not what being married is. But there's something beautiful about it anyway—about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone."
"We're really young, and that's a scary aspect," the 24-year-old remarked. "We're going to change a lot. But we're committed to growing together and supporting each other in those changes. That's how I look at it. At the end of the day, too, he's my best friend."