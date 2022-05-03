Hailey Bieber’s Stunning White Look for the 2022 Met Gala Is All That Matters

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Justin not only sang at the Met Gala—with one performance that got Addison Rae to show off her best dance moves—he also brought his talents to the Balenciaga after-party, where he performed for most of the night, a source told E! News at the time.

But for both Hailey and Justin, their ties to the annual soiree stretch back farther than their appearance as a cute couple. In 2015, Hailey made her Met Gala debut as a guest of Topshop and has secured an invite every year since. As for Justin, coincidentally, that year marked his first on the Met steps as well.



If you ask us, sounds like a match made in (fashion) heaven.