This Is Us' Alexandra Breckenridge Reveals What's Next for Sophie and Kevin

This Is Us fans finally have the answer they've been waiting for.
The mystery of who Kevin (Justin Hartley) spent the night with before Kate's (Chrissy Metz) wedding was at the center of the Tuesday, April 26 episode of the NBC drama. It all came down to his first love and ex-wife, Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge), his "friends with benefits," Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison), and the wedding singer Arielle, (Katie Lowes). But who turned out to be Kevin's endgame?
When it comes to the eldest Pearson son, his first love is "the one for him." Despite all of their ups and downs throughout the years, it's Kevin and Sophie who are meant to be, as they rekindled their longtime romance before Kate's big day.
Now that the cat's out of the bag, Breckenridge chatted exclusively with E! News about Sophie and Kevin's journey thus far, and what their reunion means for the show's last few episodes.
"I knew that was the direction they wanted the characters to end up, but I don't think anybody was really sure if it was gonna happen," she told E! News. "I always kind of knew that was the plan, but life gets complicated. And so, I was happy we were able to make it there. I think they've just built this relationship between the two of them for so long that it feels right to me, and hopefully it will feel right to, at least, most of the viewers. I know, probably not for everybody."
Given that fans haven't seen Sophie much in recent seasons—largely due to scheduling conflicts with Breckenridge's Netflix series Virgin River—the actress teased how her character will play into the show's final episodes.
"As Rebecca [Mandy Moore] starts to decline more and more [because of Alzheimer's], Sophie really becomes a support system for Kevin and the family while they're going through this decline," she shared. "I can't tell you totally what happens, but we do know that that's what's going on."
As for whether we will get to see a wedding between Sophie and Kevin? "Oh gosh, I don't know," Breckenridge teased. "There's only a few episodes left! I don't know if we're gonna squeeze that in or not. We'll see!"
While fans may not get to much more of the couple before the show's end, there's always the possibility of their story being explored further in a spin-off series, though Breckenridge doesn't think the idea is very likely.
"There's not any plans for that, as of now," she revealed. "We were joking the other day about a Kevin and Sophie mini movie, but again, that's a joke. I think every time they joke about spin-offs on this show—I think it would be just so incredibly difficult for the original, main cast to do a spin-off because they're all together all the time. I just don't know how you could do it. That'd be difficult."
Also joking that Kevin and Sophie should get their own Christmas special, Breckenridge teased that there's plenty of "fun stuff ahead" before the May 24 series finale.
"I think the way they've done the rest of the season is really lovely and quite special," she shared. "So, I think people will be satisfied. I don't know that it will leave people wanting more, necessarily, but maybe just more of the show because they're gonna wanna watch it again."
And like any episode of This Is Us, she warned fans to have plenty of tissues on hand.
"Always! You never have enough tissues, she joked. "Toilet paper, a paper towel, hanky, whatever!"
This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.
