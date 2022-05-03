Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Heat Up the 2022 Met Gala During Date Night

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's Date Night in D.C.

Kete is ready to rule the red carpet!

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their second red-carpet appearance together at the 2022 Met Gala, proving they're in the running for best dressed couple of the night. The pair, who have been going strong since November 2021, stepped out together on May 2 in New York.

Dressing for the theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," Kim and Pete embraced gilded glamour and donned elegant looks for the charity event.

Kim wore Marilyn Monroe's famous gown (originally designed by Bob Mackie), along with a white fuzzy shawl, before changing into a replica inside the event. Pete, wearing a suit and sunglasses, was by her side to give her a hand up as she made her way up the stairs and into the museum.

The SKIMS mogul teased her look during an April interview with Access Hollywood, saying, "I think it will be up to the last minute because it can't be tailored, so I have to fit into it like exactly." Looks like she pulled it off!

Both attended the 2021 Met Gala back in September, when she Kim went incognito with an all-black Balenciaga look, and Pete wore a black-and-white dress by designer Thom Browne.