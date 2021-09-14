Breaking Down the Unbelievable Details Behind Kim Kardashian, Iman and More Stars' 2021 Met Gala Looks

Watch : Saweetie Wears Dress with 10 Million Crystals at 2021 Met Gala

Consider the Met Gala red carpet a walking museum—because these looks are truly pieces of art.

We can always count on the stars to bring their fashion A-game to the annual event, but with every passing year, they continue to level up with their creativity and sheer craftsmanship. After a two-year break as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 Met Gala packed an extra punch of innovation as celebrity guests and their designer pairings paid homage to the evening's theme, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

From Kim Kardashian's 75-inch pony tail to Kim Petras' replica horse head, the stars did not shy away from boldness—thanks in part to the many hours designers and their teams devoted to bringing their one-of-a-kind visions to life.

But, really, how much does it all take to come together? Prepare to be shocked.