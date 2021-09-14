2021 Met Gala

See Every Star on the Red Carpet
Breaking Down the Unbelievable Details Behind Kim Kardashian, Iman and More Stars' 2021 Met Gala Looks

From a horse head to a gown literally covered in crystals, these 2021 Met Gala looks were not whipped together at the last second. Warning: These details will stun you.

Watch: Saweetie Wears Dress with 10 Million Crystals at 2021 Met Gala

Consider the Met Gala red carpet a walking museum—because these looks are truly pieces of art. 

We can always count on the stars to bring their fashion A-game to the annual event, but with every passing year, they continue to level up with their creativity and sheer craftsmanship. After a two-year break as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 Met Gala packed an extra punch of innovation as celebrity guests and their designer pairings paid homage to the evening's theme, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. 

From Kim Kardashian's 75-inch pony tail to Kim Petras' replica horse head, the stars did not shy away from boldness—thanks in part to the many hours designers and their teams devoted to bringing their one-of-a-kind visions to life. 

But, really, how much does it all take to come together? Prepare to be shocked. 

photos
$30,000 Tickets, an Age Limit and a No Selfie Rule: 17 Surprising Met Gala Secrets Revealed

Keep scrolling for some of the most unbelievable details from this year's unforgettable Met Gala looks: 

John Shearer/WireImage
Saweetie

It was impossible for Saweetie not to shine in her Christian Cowan gown. As she told E! News, the dress was embellished with—drumroll please—10 million crystals. 

John Shearer/WireImage
Iman

Designer Harris Reed told Vogue it took 400 hours of "hand-tacking, hand-gluing, hand-embellishing, gold-leafing, finessing" to bring the supermodel's look, including the Vivienne Lake-collaborated hat, to life. 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Barbie Ferreira

For her first Met Gala, the Euphoria star shined thanks in part to her Jonathan Simkhai gown, which dripped with thousands of Swarovski crystals and pearls—the result of more than 100 hours of craftsmanship. 

 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Kim Petras

The singer was the Met Gala's standout Horse Girl in her Collina Strada gown, topped with an actual horse head replica that took four days to sculpt and paint. 

 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Gabrielle Union

It's clear Gabrielle Union's Iris van Herpen gown was a work of art—one that she told E! News took "1,400 man-hours" to assemble. As she explained, "We've been working on this since April."

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Simone Biles

The gymnast was every bit the Olympic gold medalist as she posed in an AREA x Athleta gown weighing a whopping 88 pounds. In fact, the athlete had six men on duty to help lift that massive train. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Kim Kardashian

Perhaps the only thing more dramatic than her faceless, all-black Balenciaga ensemble was the 75-inch pony tail hairstylist Chris Appleton gave her to go with it. 

