Kardashians Ask Judge to Dismiss Blac Chyna’s Request for $140 Million in Damages

Watch : Kris Jenner Testifies About Alleged DEATH THREAT From Blac Chyna

Although their trial is well underway, the Kardashians want their legal fight with Blac Chyna to come to an end.

In April 22 court documents obtained by E! News, attorney Michael Rhodes—who is representing Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and mom Kris Jenner as defendants in the multi-million lawsuit brought forth by Chyna—asked a judge to dismiss the claims against his clients. According to the motion seeking dismissal, Chyna, born Angela White, is seeking $109,635,021 in economic damage and $36,000,000 in general damages for emotional distress, alleging the family was responsible for derailing her reality TV career.

"Before trial began, these claims were absurd because there was no documentary evidence, economic analysis, or expert testimony that would support them," the court documents read. "Ms. White's unsupported and wildly speculative claims for damages must not be allowed to go to the jury."

Rhodes continued, "During the entirety of her examination on April 21 and 22, 2022, Plaintiff did not testify to specific facts or introduce supporting documentary evidence about her total income pre-and post-alleged injury."