Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes Reckon With a Mythical Sea Dragon in Essex Serpent Trailer

Nothing like a mysterious sea creature to get a couple of opposites to attract.

Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes star in the explosive trailer for The Essex Serpent, coming to Apple TV+ on May 13.

Based on the 2016 book of the same name by Sarah Perry, The Essex Serpent "follows London widow Cora Seaborne (Danes) who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent," according to the streamer. "She forms a surprising bond of science and skepticism with the local pastor Will Ransome (Hiddleston), but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature."

Cora attempts to convince Will of the serpent's existence, but he refuses to believe any of it.

"The serpent is an invention," he says in the trailer. "A symptom of the times we live in."

Cora, frustrated by his unwillingness to listen, uses the creature as a means to attack Will's belief system. "I'd rather believe in a creature people have actually seen than an invisible God," she tells Will. "Is that blasphemy?"