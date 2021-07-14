Loki Gets Renewed for Season 2 After Epic Finale

The timeline may be in shambles, but there is more to come.
At the very end of the season one finale of Loki, a message on screen confirmed that the latest Marvel outing from Disney+ will be back for a season two. It's the first of the three MCU shows that have premiered so far to be confirmed for a second season, and it's a good thing too, as Loki's finale had us asking as many questions as it answered.
As the finale began, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) arrived in the place past the Void, where they found the guy responsible for all of time. And he really was just a guy, played by Lovecraft Country star and new Emmy nominee Jonathan Majors. He explained that he knows every single thing that has happened and is going to happen, and that he has taken over the timeline after spending many different lives fighting a war with versions of himself. Now, he oversees it all, and keeps the universes from destroying one another.
He also led Loki and Sylvie to him, and he's got an offer for them. Either they can kill him and send all his variants out to start another war, or they can let him go, and take over the timeline themselves, together.
Sylvie immediately assumes the guy is lying and goes to kill him, but Loki tries to get her to wait while they think things through. The problem is that Sylvie can't trust anyone, and Loki can't be trusted, so they find themselves at an impasse. Sylvie solves it by sending Loki back to the TVA and killing the guy, but we haven't seen evidence of a huge war just yet.
Instead, we see a whole new TVA, no longer run by faceless timekeepers. The giant statue is now of the guy (known as He Who Remains), and Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) and Mobius (Owen Wilson) have no idea who Loki is.
We have no idea what any of this means, but thankfully a season two and multiple movies are on the way to tell us, because we can only assume that this development has something to do with Spider-Man's alleged multiverse adventures and the aptly titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Neither WandaVision nor The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have been renewed for second seasons, but WandaVision is competing at the Emmys in the Limited Series category, while Falcon was submitted as a Drama Series. Like Loki, WandaVision also leads directly into the next Doctor Strange, so perhaps there's also more Wanda on the horizon after that movie is released in 2022.