Why Beanie Feldstein Calls Her Broadway Return a "Once in a Lifetime" Experience

Watch : Tony Awards Celebrate the Return of Broadway

Nobody can rain on Beanie Feldstein's parade.

On April 24, after the final curtain on opening night of Broadway's Funny Girl, Beanie reflected on her experience taking center stage as Fanny Brice.



"This group of people is once in a lifetime," she exclusively told E! News at the August Wilson Theatre. "I cannot explain to you how kind everyone in this building is off stage and on stage. The crew, the creative team, a room full of passionate, caring people. That is all that matters in this world."



The musical-comedy revival tells the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreams of a life on the stage. Everyone tells her she'll never be a star, but then something funny happens: She becomes one of the most beloved performers in history.



Barbra Streisand famously portrayed Fanny in the original '60s musical and movie of the same name, which won her an Academy Award. According to Beanie, getting the chance to bring Fanny's story to life "is heaven."