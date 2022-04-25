Erika Jayne Teases RHOBH's Explosive Aspen Trip: "I'm Regretful"

Watch : Erika Jayne Says She's the "Whipping Girl" Amid Legal Drama

What happens in Aspen does not stay in Aspen—at least not for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The Bravo series' upcoming 12th season will include a cast trip to the Colorado ski town, and according to Erika Jayne, it's there that all hell breaks loose.

The "Pretty Mess" singer opened up about the drama during the April 24 episode of Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp's podcast, Two Ts in a Pod, which also featured her co-stars Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna. Erika revealed that if there was a singular scene she could remove from RHOBH's new season, it would be one in Aspen involving Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff, along with series newcomer Sheree Zampino.

"[They] were staying somewhere else and I got into it very heavily with them," Erika recalled. "I'd remove that. I haven't seen it; I experienced it, but what I experienced was bad so I can only imagine how bad it looks."