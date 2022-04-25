Lorde Addresses “Dramatic” Decision to Shush Fans After Concert Video Resurfaces

Watch : Lorde Spotted Kissing Rumored Boyfriend

Don't worry, Lorde fans: You have the green light to sing along at her concerts.



Although it's been a few years since the 25-year-old wrapped up her Melodrama tour (the first leg took place in 2017, the next in 2018), a few videos of the singer quieting down concertgoers have recently gone viral. Over the weekend, Lorde addressed the onstage moments, which took place during her renditions of "Writer in the Dark."



"That was something that I did on that one song a couple times when I wanted to sing it a cappella and/or off the microphone so people could hear me and because I wanted to try something different," she said in a video reposted by fan account @lordecontent on April 24. "If you come to my shows, you know it's an hour-and-a-half of all of us singing and screaming together. Also, that dramatic-ass move was literally for an album called Melodrama, so don't stress too hard."