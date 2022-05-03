2022 Met Gala

See Every Star On The Red Carpet

Megan Thee Stallion Just Bodied the 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet in Head-to-Toe Gold

Megan Thee Stallion turned heads in a golden ensemble by Moschino at the 2022 Met Gala. Check out what the Houston Hottie wore below.

By Tamantha Gunn May 03, 2022 12:19 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetMet GalaMegan Thee Stallion
Watch: BEST Met Gala Looks of All Time: Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya & More!

Megan Thee Stallion brought her Hot Girl looks to the 2022 Met Gala.

For fashion's biggest night, themed "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" this year, the "Hot Girl Summer" rapper was honored the May 2 event's "Gilded Glamour" dress code by rocking head-to-toe gold. Designed by Moschino, the jaw-dropping look included a high-slit skirt and a metallic shawl made to resemble feathers. (See more red carpet looks here.)

Last year, Megan made her debut at fashion's biggest night, channeling Marilyn Monroe in a light pink strapless Coach dress that was covered in hand-applied crystals. She told Vogue at the time that her inspiration for the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" theme was "old Hollywood, with a hot girl twist."

"Classic lines, silhouettes, and hues coupled with the attitude and style from the golden era," she added. "I think what is great about American fashion designers is the appreciation of the working woman. So clothing is not only glamorous and fashionable, it is functional."

photos
Megan Thee Stallion's Best Looks

The self-proclaimed Houston Hottie told Vogue that she felt "really, really beautiful and glamorous" for the event. "I cried a little bit," she added. "I think my favorite detail of the dress is the ruffles along the side."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The "Savage" rapper celebrated the historical March 27 night on Twitter, writing, "I literally was just in Puerto Rico less than 24 hrs ago performing, my dress had just came in last night from India, and that was thee FIRST FEMALE RAP PERFORMANCE at the OSCARS ever ! Im definitely in grind mode."

Megan's 2022 Met Gala appearance comes a month after she made history by becoming the first female rap artist to perform at the Oscars by making a surprise cameo with the cast of Encanto and adding a verse to the film's hit No. 1 song, "We Don't Talk about Bruno."

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Kardashians Win Blac Chyna Defamation Lawsuit

2

See All the Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Fashion Looks

3

See the Moment Blake Lively's Stunning Met Gala 2022 Gown Was Revealed

Watch Live From E!: Met Gala tonight, May 2, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Kardashians Win Blac Chyna Defamation Lawsuit

2

See All the Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Fashion Looks

3

See the Moment Blake Lively's Stunning Met Gala 2022 Gown Was Revealed

4

Harry Styles, Florence Pugh Heat Up Don't Worry Darling Trailer

5

Khloe Kardashian Is a Gold Goddess for First Ever Met Gala Appearance