Shanna Moakler Comments on Ex Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's IVF Journey

Shanna Moakler has expressed support for her ex Travis Barker and fiancé Kourtney Kardashian, who have been struggling to have a baby together.
Speaking to Us Weekly on April 22, the drummer's former wife weighed in on the couple's IVF journey, which is documented on The Kardashians reality series on Hulu. "I think if that's a desire between the two of them then that's fantastic," said Moakler, 47. "I don't have any issues with that. Their personal relationship is really nothing I get involved in."
Kourtney, 43, is already a mom to kids Mason Disick, 12, Penelope Disick, 9, and Reign Disick, 7, from her previous relationship with Scott Disick, 38. Travis, 46, shares kids Landon Barker, 18, and Alabama Barker, 16, with Moakler, whom he divorced in 2008. The Blink-182 musician also helped raise her stepdaughter Atiana de la Hoya, 23, who is now part of his and Kourtney's blended family.
On episode two of The Kardashians, which dropped April 21 and was filmed last fall, Kourtney tells her mom Kris Jenner, "Travis and I want to have a baby and so, my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF and like, it hasn't been the most amazing experience."
She noted the "rude" comments she has seen on social media, with people claiming she looks like she's pregnant or at least gained weight—a common side effect of IVF medication. Kourtney also said that she has been taking a drug that put her "into menopause." During the IVF process, patients are often prescribed medications to lower estrogen levels and block natural ovulation and these substances cause symptoms similar to menopause.
Kourtney also told Kris, "Every single person on social media is always like, 'Kourtney's pregnant, Kourtney's pregnant, Kourtney's gained so much weight.' I'm like, it's so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they're actually going through."
In March, Shanna herself sparked speculation she might be expecting her own fourth child when announced she took a pregnancy test and that it was positive. The model later told E! News that she was "not pregnant" and had actually "received a false positive test due to the fact I had taken a hormone called HCG to help me lose weight for Big Brother."
With Kourtney and Travis' IVF journey and engagement being key storylines of The Kardashians, his and Shanna's kids are also likely to be featured on the show. His ex, who appeared with her family on their own reality show The Barkers in 2005 and 2006, told Us Weekly that while she doesn't "follow" or "watch" the couple on TV, she's "fine" with her children "doing whatever it is that creatively makes them happy."
"And if being on that show does that for them then, I mean, it doesn't bother me," Shanna said. "All I care about is my children's happiness. And it's the one thing that Travis and I agree on and that's putting our children first and so as long as they're happy and they're being treated well by that family, then I'm happy."