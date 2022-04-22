Rumer Willis’ Throwback Photo With “Papa” Bruce Willis Will Warm Your Heart

Watch : Bruce Willis Steps Away from Acting Amid Health Battle

Rumer Willis will always be daddy's little girl.

The oldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore shared a sweet throwback on April 21 of herself as a child receiving a forehead kiss from her father. She captioned the image, "P A P A."

The Sorority Row actress' post comes nearly a month after she and Bruce's family members—including his wife Emma Heming Willis, their kids Mabel Willis, 9, and Evelyn Willis, 7, and his ex Demi and their children Scout Willis, 30, and Tallulah Willis, 28—revealed that the Die Hard actor had been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that can impact a person's ability to communicate.

The family also revealed that Bruce would be stepping away from his career as they deal with his health together.

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," the message read. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him."