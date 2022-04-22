Selling Sunset Gift Guide: Keep It Real (Estate) With These Picks Inspired by the Netflix Show

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
After a highly anticipated wait, Selling Sunset Season 5 is finally streaming on Netflix. We get to see Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's short-lived romance. Christine Quinn has a new bestie, Chelsea Lazkani. Mary Fitzgerald landed a new role at the Oppenheim group. Heather Rae Young is in wedding planning mode, excited to become Mrs. Tarek El Moussa.
Obviously, the best way to celebrate Selling Sunset is to watch the show, but when you're done watching Season 5, how are you going to fill the void waiting for Season 6? Shopping, of course. And, no I'm not talking about investing in high-end real estate, although that would be a very thematic way to celebrate. Instead, shop these picks from the ultimate Selling Sunset gift guide.
I Just Want To Drink Wine and Watch Selling Sunset Shirt
Don't we all want to do this? This shirt comes in several colors with sizes ranging from small to 2X.
Selling Sunset Wine Glass,
This wine glass pairs perfectly with that t-shirt, doesn't it?
Selling Sunset Team Mug
Support your favorite cast member with one of these mugs. You can pick your favorite realtor when you check out.
Are You Still Watching Selling Sunset? Sweatshirt
The answer to this question is always, yes. Don't judge me, Netflix.
Selling Sunset Birthday Card
As much as you'd love to give your bestie a new house, it might not be in your budget. This cute card is perfect for your fellow Selling Sunset viewers.
Selling Sunset Heather Tote Bag
If Heather's shocked face is so you watching the show, you just found your new go-to tote bag.
Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work by Chrishell Stause
Learn more about Chrishell's life pre-reality TV and get some behind-the-scenes scoop with her memoir.
How to Be a Boss B*tch by Christine Quinn
Christine Quinn's book is full of empowering insights and motivation to live your best life.
Ciate London Christine Quinn Drama Queen Heat Transforming Lip Cream
These liquid lipsticks from Christine's makeup collection are so cool. They change colors in response to the temperature.
Jason & Brett Oppenheim, Name a Better Duo Mug
If you live for the Jason and Brett Oppenheim appearances, get this mug in honor of your favorite entrepreneurial twins.
Selling Sunset Christine Quinn Graphic T-Shirt
This shirt is the ultimate statement for anyone on #TeamChristine.
Oppenheim Real Estate Shirt
Ironically, you'll never see a t-shirt at the Oppenheim Group since they all dress to the nines. Even so, this is a great way to represent your favorite real estate brokerage. This top comes in many colors.
I Would Rather Be Watching Selling Sunset Classic T-shirt
This sentiment always applies. And you can get this shirt in many colors.
Selling Sunset Soy Candle
This Christine-inspired candle is just such a mood. You can pick the scent and the jar color to go along with your aesthetic.
Selling Sunset Cast Inspired Vinyl Sticker
Turn anything you own into Selling Sunset merch with this sticker representing the cast. Put this on your laptop, notebook, water bottle, locker, or anywhere else you want to showcase your fandom.
Selling Sunset Burgers and Botox Tote Bag
You'll feel like a guest at Christine's Burgers and Botox-themed party with this tote bag... just minus the burgers and Botox.
Team Chrishell Selling Sunset Netflix Mug
Start your day with this "Team Chrishell" coffee mug.
I Don’t Start the Drama I Finish It Selling Sunset Netflix Real Estate Mug
If this Christine quote is your mantra, you need this mug.
Selling Sunset, Burgers and Botox T-Shirt
Christine really does have the best themed events, right? This t-shirt is iconic.
Your bestie will love this birthday card.
Selling Sunset Christine Quinn Netflix Show Moving in Card
This is the perfect card to bring to a housewarming party.
Selling Sunset Mood T-Shirts
You can get one of these "mood" shirts in honor of your favorite cast member and season. There are many colors to choose from too.
Selling Sunset Ladies T-Shirt
Celebrate the OG cast with this simple, yet iconic t-shirt. This one comes in a bunch of different colors.
