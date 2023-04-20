12 Clean, Cruelty-Free & Sustainable Beauty Brands to Add to Your Routine

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Beauty products that make us look and feel good while doing good for the planet can't be beat. When it comes to skincare, haircare and makeup, how products make us feel is just as important as how they impact the environment.
Nowadays, there are so many beauty and skincare brands that are committed to being better for the environment. In fact, Sephora has made finding those brands a lot easier with a dedicated section for products that are both good for your skin and eco-friendly. You'll notice that some of these products have a Clean at Sephora, which means they're made without products that are known to be harmful and they also use responsible packaging, among other things. Products with the Clean at Sephora seal are all great to add to your routine, but those aren't the only ones.
Ulta also has their Conscious Beauty section which lists all the clean beauty brands they carry like Coola, NUDESTIX and Treslúce Beauty. Another source for clean beauty is The Detox Market, which carries brands like ILIA, Kosas and more.
If you're looking to discover some clean and sustainable beauty brands, scroll below and get to shopping.
KORA Organics
KORA Organics by Miranda Kerr is a Climate Neutral Certified brand, which means they only use recycled, recyclable, refillable or biodegradable material in their primary and secondary packaging whenever possible, and have been doing so since 2021. The brand has a lot of top-rated and award-winning skincare products like the Turmeric Brightening & Exfoliating Mask was made to polish, brighten and detox your skin.
Biossance
All of Biossance's clean, effective and transformative skincare products start with sugarcane-derived squalane oil, like this Squalane + Omega Repair Deep Hydration Moisturizer.
Biossance uses patented technology to convert renewable sugarcane into squalane oil, which is not only hydrating and good for the skin, but also saves 2 million sharks per year from poaching. The brand has a blacklist of over 2,000 ingredients, a partnership with Oceana, a No Compromise™ approach, recyclable packaging and a genuine concern for environmental impact.
Well People
If you're looking to add some plant-powered, cruelty-free, dermatologist-developed products to your spring skincare regimen, look no further than Well People. The brand delivers some seriously nourishing and transformative serums, moisturizers, creams and more, like this Pore Detox Niacinamide Refining Serum that purifies and smooths the skin.
Well People's award-winning products are formulated with "less is more" ingredients that not only make you feel and look radiant in the moment, but also improve the skin's long-term health. Not only is the brand Leaping Bunny certified, but it also has an EWG-Verification, which bolsters their commitment to avoiding non-toxic chemicals in all their formulas.
Tata Harper
Tata Harper is a luxury skincare brand that only uses the best organic ingredients found all across the globe. According to the brand, every product they make is 100% natural and completely biodegradable. Their Regenerating Exfoliating Cleanser is a great product to try. It's perfect for every day use and will work to buff and polish to give you smooth, radiant skin.
Merit
Merit is a beauty brand that specializes in minimalist beauty and creates products that are safe for the body, skin and planet. According to the brand, they've also aimed to eliminate the use of virgin material in their packaging as much as possible. One product worth trying is their Signature Lip Lightweight Lipstick which is a lipstick that basically feels like a lip balm. There are numerous shades to choose from, and it comes in recyclable packaging.
Saie
Saie is another beauty brand that has Sephora's Clean + Planet Positive Beauty seal. They make a lot of really great products that you can easily apply when you're on a time crunch, like their Dew Blush Liquid Cheek Blush that'll brighten your skin and protect it from free-radicals and environmental damage.
Briogeo
If you're looking for clean and sustainable hair care products, look no further than Briogeo. Their shopper-fave Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-exfoliating Scalp Scrub Shampoo is definitely worth adding to your routine, as well as the Don't Despair Repair Rice Water Protein + Moisture Strengthening Treatment, which is an intensive weekly treatment that's said to strengthen damaged, brittle and broken hair after just one use.
ILIA
ILIA is a beauty brand that works with Pact Collective to "recycle the hard-to-recycle." Shoppers can mail in up to 10 empty beauty products per month from ILIA or any other brand, and Pact Collective will break it down responsibly so it doesn't end up in a landfill. If you want to try the brand, we recommend the customer-fave Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation or the Multi-Stick Cream Blush + Lip Tint.
JVN
JVN has everything you need to keep your hair looking absolutely flawless, while using materials that are environmentally-friendly. If you're looking for a product to try, get the Complete Hydrating Air Dry Hair Cream which will style, moisturize, tame frizz and protect your hair from UV damage.
Youth to the People
Youth to the People is a vegan skincare brand that has Sephora's Clean + Planet Positive Beauty seal. Their top-rated Adaptogen Deep Moisture Cream is one we swear by. It's thick, super moisturizing and is made with ingredients that work well for sensitive or reactive skin. Another product we highly recommend is the Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask with Vitamin C, which leaves your skin feeling so soft and smooth in the morning.
Alpyn Beauty
Alpyn Beauty uses the powerful properties of wild plants and clinical ingredients to formulate their good-for-you skincare products. According to the brand, they collaborate with local botanists and farmers to carefully harvest wild plants, then add them to clinical ingredients that are effective for the skin.
The magic of Alpyn Beauty's latest launch is in the natural ingredients. The leave-on liquid exfoliator utilizes borage extract, 2% salicylic acid, vitamin C and tremella mushrooms to unclog pores, soothe, hydrate and protect the skin from damage. The borage extract and tremella mushrooms in particular help maintain the skin's natural pH balance.
First Aid Beauty
First Aid Beauty is another nourishing and transformative skincare line that is cruelty-free, and has the Clean at Sephora stamp of approval. This Ultra Repair Cream with shea butter, colloidal oatmeal and allantoin is like no other moisturizer— it's so hydrating, rich and fast-absorbing, making it a great option for replenishing dry, distressed or eczema-prone skin.
—Originally published Apr 21, 2022 at 5:24 PM PT.