Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family's First Week in Court for Blac Chyna Trial

Kardashians vs. Blac Chyna: DRAMA Behind $100 Million Lawsuit

The Kardashians and Blac Chyna are having their day in court.

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner all made court appearances this week as Chyna's defamation trial against them began. While Chyna's ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian, who she is suing along with his mother and sisters for allegedly derailing her reality TV career, was noticeably absent from the legal proceedings on April 19, an eyewitness exclusively tells E! News that his family held their own inside the courtroom.

"Kim looked very serious. She did not crack a smile," the onlooker says. "Kris also looked serious. Khloe and Kylie appeared more relaxed."

The family was also dressed for court: Kim, Kylie and Kris opted for suits and Khloe wore a black turtleneck top and matching trousers. The group kept their makeup and jewelry to a minimum, with Kris leaving her rings and earrings at home.

The courtroom insider shared: "During the first 15 mins of this opening statement, all the Kardashians made no facial expressions other than just looking straight at the screen or at the jury," the insider shares, adding that Kylie "did not react" when her ex Tyga, who shares 9-year-old son King with Chyna, was mentioned in the proceedings. "They just politely paid attention without flinching."