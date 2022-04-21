See a Nude Theo James Run From Police in Steamy Time Traveler's Wife Trailer

"This is a story of loss but it's not a tragedy," he said in a statement at the time. "It's about a time traveler but it's not science fiction. Despite Clare and Henry's time scrambled relationship, this is the tale of a grand, ordinary love—but not necessarily in that order. This is a dream project for me."

If the concept sounds slightly familiar, it's because the film adaptation of The Time Traveler's Wife—based on the novel by Audrey Niffenegger and starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana—debuted in 2009. However, as Steven put it, the HBO series will dive into more of the intricacies involved.