See Taika Waititi Troll Girlfriend Rita Ora Over Her New Bikini Pics

Director and Our Flag Means Death star Taika Waititi had the perfect response to girlfriend Rita Ora's sexy beach pics on Instagram. See his extra-witty response below.

Watch: Rita Ora & Taika Waititi Make Red Carpet Debut as Couple

No one is safe from Taika Waititi's trolling—not even his girlfriend, Rita Ora.  

On April 19, the "I Will Never Let You Down" singer, 31, posted a collection of beach photos on Instagram. 

Dressed in a black bikini, Rita can be seen rubbing her face and body with black sand, then lying down. She captioned the set, "Stay hydrated and exfoliate kids."

Enter Taika. Upon seeing her caption, the Jojo Rabbit director, 46, jumped into the comments section to poke fun at his girlfriend's grammatical error, writing, "You shouldn't exfoliate kids!" Commas are important, people! 

Though Rita has yet to respond publicly to her boyfriend's teasing, she's likely used to Taika's cheeky sense of humor. She and the What We Do in the Shadows writer-director first sparked dating rumors in April 2021.

In May of the same year, the couple made headlines when they were pictured kissing and cuddling with actress Tessa Thompson, who Taika directed in the 2017 Marvel film Thor: Ragnarok and the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder

Taika Waititi Takes Instagram Boyfriend Duties to the Next Level With Rita Ora at 2021 MTV EMAs

Taika and Rita confirmed their relationship status a few months later in August by making their first red-carpet appearance together at the Suicide Squad 2 premiere in Los Angeles. 

In November 2021, the Oscar winner showed off his next-level boyfriend skills by joining photographers and taking photos of Rita on both his phone and a DSLR camera while walking with her on the 2021 MTV EMAs red carpet. 

Here's hoping Rita remembers that now that he's publicly corrected her punctuation!

