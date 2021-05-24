See Photos of Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson Cuddled Up With Taika Waititi

Watch : Rita Ora Wins Halloween Dressed as Post Malone

Rita Ora, Tessa Thompson and Taika Waititi are all feeling the love.

The Thor: Love and Thunder director was photographed sandwiched between the U.K. songstress and Westworld actress, who identifies as bisexual, on Sunday, May 23. In the pictures, Waititi has his arms wrapped around Thompson as Ora leaned in to give the actress a kiss on the cheek. Meanwhile, one of Thompson's legs was perched atop Waititi's lap as they all chatted.

In other photos, Waititi and Ora are kissing as they sit by themselves.

According to The Daily Mail, who initially shared the photos, the group of three sipped on drinks after Waititi hosted a party at his Sydney home the night before.

In late April, fans began to speculate the singer and writer-director were dating following multiple sightings together. Their romance was seemingly confirmed a few weeks later, when they stepped out for a bite to eat in Bondi Beach, Australia, where eyewitnesses observed the pair kiss and hug as they enjoyed their meal.