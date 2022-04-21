Shaun White and Nina Dobrev Prove They’re Still Going Strong During Greece Trip

Supporting his girl.
Shaun White recently flew across the Atlantic to visit his girlfriend, Nina Dobrev, who is currently shooting the action-thriller The Bricklayer on location in Thessaloniki, Greece.
The cute couple has been photographed out and about in the Greek port city multiple times this month. They have been seen strolling around hand-in-hand, spending time with their dog and grabbing coffee with Nina's parents. The snowboarder, 35, and the actress 33, even found time to explore the city of Athens together while Nina took a break for filming.
Shaun's romantic gesture comes two months after he competed at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. While Nina wasn't able to make the tip due to COVID-19 protocol, she supported her boyfriend in thoughtful ways from afar.
"Her love and support's been incredible," Shaun exclusively told E! News during the games in February. "She's just been, every step of the way, meeting me, through training, calling me, hiding notes and things in my bag, just anything to brighten my day."
Although he went home from his fifth and final Olympics empty handed—placing 4th in his men's halfpipe final—Nina remained his biggest fan.
"I'm in awe of you," the Love Hard actress gushed in an emotional Instagram tribute to her boyfriend on Feb. 11. "I couldn't be more proud. Of everything you have accomplished over the last 20 years as a competitor and the man you have become. You are one of a kind. You are a true hero and you inspire me daily."
Shaun and Nina have been dating for close to two years and according to an insider, the pair have openly talked about their future together.
"They are genuinely so in love and are so cute together," the source told E! News exclusively back in December. "It's very sweet."
