Jessie J Spotted Kissing Basketball Player Chanan Colman During Steamy L.A. Outing

Jessie J is taking another shot at romance.
The British "Bang Bang" singer was spotted on a PDA-packed afternoon outing on April 18 with basketball player Chanan Colman, who plays for Hapoel Haifa in the Israel Basketball Premiere League. The new couple hit up Besties Vegan Paradise in Los Angeles' trendy Silverlake neighborhood, where they were seen cuddling and kissing as they waited for their food.
According to an eyewitness, the touchy twosome seemed "loved up" and "smitten" with each other.
During the lunch date, Jessie, 34, flashed her toned abs in a white crop-top, paired with tight black leggings. She accessorized the sporty look with colorful sneakers, Nike socks, a quilted Saint Laurent tote bag and designer shades. Chanan, 38, kept his look comfortable in a white long-sleeved T-shirt from sportswear brand 7 Days Active, black athletic shorts, a silver chain and orange and black Air Jordan 7 sneakers.
The duo first sparked romance rumors last month when they were photographed together on Richard Branson's Necker Island in the Caribbean. Jessie shared snaps from the trip to her Instagram, including a group pic in which she's standing next to the athlete.
Jessie's new relationship comes five months after she suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage.
"I decided to have a baby on my own. Because it's all I've ever wanted and life is short," she wrote on Instagram on Nov. 24. "To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again."
She added, "I'm still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming. But I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok."
In October 2020, Jessie declared herself "single" on Instagram after splitting with her on-off boyfriend Channing Tatum earlier that year.
A source close to Channing previously told E! News that the two got back together for a little while to try and make it work "but the same issues were still popping up." The insider also added that "they love and care about each other" but just didn't work as a couple.
Jessie previously dated Max Pham Nguyen and R&B singer Luke James.
"Too many of us put deadlines on love, timelines on success and then wonder why we don't feel happy," she wrote on Instagram in October 2020. "Emotions are not based on your age, it's never too late or early, you're exactly where you need to be."