See How Red Table Talk Addressed Will Smith’s Slap in First Episode Since the Oscars

The Oscars have not made it to the Red Table—at least not yet.
When the return of Red Table Talk was announced, there was one question on everybody's mind: Are they going to address it?
For the time being, the answer is no.
Red Table Talk, the roundtable discussion show hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, made its return April 20 on Facebook Watch.
The show opened with title card reading: "With all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing. Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at The Table when the time comes."
"All that has happened" is, of course, that Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27 after the comedian made a joke about Jada's hair.
A second title card red, "Until then...The Table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring, and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest. Thanks for joining us, Jada."
The first guest was Grammy-nominated singer and Hidden Figures actress Janelle Monáe. From inside the Smith family home, Janelle discussed her new book The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer, her musical inspirations, her father's addiction issues and even surprised one of her biggest fans with a spot at the table.
The trailer for Red Table Talk's fifth season, released April 19, teased appearances from Oscar winner Kim Basinger, Ireland Baldwin and Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran, along with a conversation with Smith sons Jaden and Trey.
Whether or not the Smith patriarch will eventually appear on the show is unclear, but he's no stranger to the Red Table.
In 2020, Will appeared on the show with Jada to address her alleged relationship with rapper August Alsina in 2015. Jada admitted to the relationship but said it happened while she and Will were separated.
"I was in a lot of pain, and I was very broken," she said on the show. "Now in the process of that relationship, I definitely realized that you can't find happiness outside of yourself."
Will became very emotional throughout the episode and said he thought their marriage was over.
"I was done with your ass. I was done with you," he said. "Marriages have that, though. We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time, and you go figure out how to make yourself happy and I'll try to figure out how to make myself happy. I really felt like we could be over."
The couple, of course, eventually reconciled.
New episodes of Red Table Talk stream Wednesdays on Facebook Watch.