Looking Back on A$AP Rocky's Legal History After His LAX Airport Arrest

Watch : A$AP Rocky ARRESTED at LAX Airport After Trip With Rihanna

A$AP Rocky has found himself in another legal situation.



On April 20, the rapper landed at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles where he was arrested after exiting his private jet.



According to NBC News, who cited multiple law enforcement sources, Los Angeles Police Department arrested the 33-year-old with assistance from Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations team. The arrest was in connection with a 2021 shooting.



The outlet reported that A$AP, who was born Rakim Mayers, had been "under investigation" for an incident that occurred in California last November.

According to police reports obtained by NBC News, the shooting victim, who survived, told police that A$AP, while accompanied by two other people, allegedly "approached him with a handgun on the street," adding that "Mayers shot at him three to four times and believed one of the bullets grazed his left hand."