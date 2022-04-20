Here's What's Coming to Netflix in May 2022

Watch : Netflix's The Ultimatum: Is There Hope for Rae & Jake?

Pop the popcorn and prepare for another month of tear jerkers and dating shows.

Netflix announced its lineup of upcoming TV shows and movies set to arrive in May, and let's just say there are plenty of laughs and tears ahead.

The streaming platform is bringing back some comedic staples in addition to new releases. Jackass: The Movie, Jackass 2.5 and Jackass 3.5 are all coming to Netflix on May 1. Rebel Wilson stars in a new series, Senior Year, which follows a 37-year-old woman who wakes up from a 20-year coma and goes back to school to get the full experience of her senior year that was unexpectedly cut short. This is Rebel's first project since her role in Cats in 2019.

If you're looking for a good cry, dramas like Ben Is Back, The Lake House and Soul Surfer will do the trick.

And if you need a break from The Ultimatum but want to keep the dating-show binge going, the newest installment of The Circle is coming May 4, and season 6 of MTV's Are You the One? will join the catalogue at the beginning of the month.