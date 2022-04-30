E! Cover Star

Chelsea Handler On Comedy, Therapy and Her Surprising Love Story

These Met Gala Accessories Really Stole the Show

Ahead of the 2022 Met Gala, we are looking back at some of the best accessories to grace the stairs of New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

It's all in the details.

The 2022 Met Gala kicks off May 2 in New York City, marking what some called the "Super Bowl of Fashion."

This year's theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," which according to Vogue, is the Met's "thoughtful homage to our country's history." The celebration's dress code is "Gilded Glamour," which takes inspiration from New York's Gilded Age, the period between 1870 and 1890.

On the red carpet, fans can expect to see an array A-Listers—including event co-chairs Blake LivelyRyan ReynoldsRegina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda—wearing breathtaking couture creations from the world's top design houses.

But a showstopping Met Gala look hardly ends at a fabulous frock or traditional tuxedo. Over the years, stars have ascended the steps of New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art with some over-the top extras, ranging from ornate headpieces to wild props.

Katy Perry took flight in 2018 by accessorizing her gold chain mail Versace dress with massive wings that reached well above her head and down to the floor.

In 2019, for the theme "Camp: Notes on Fashion," Kasey Musgraves served up a full on Barbie look from Jeremy Scott for Moschino, complete with hot pink blow-dryer handbag. That same year, a Gucci-clad Jared Leto made jaws drop when he arrived carrying a lifelike model of his own decapitated head

Back in September, after the 2021 Met Gala was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Grimes appropriately showed up in silver metal face mask along with her sheer Iris Van Herpen gown. She also carried a replica Medieval sword repurposed from an AR-15 tht was inspired by Dune—the 1984 cult classic based on Frank Herbert's novel.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Jared Leto

For when you don't have a plus one! Jokes aside, the Gucci-clad actor made 2019 Met Gala attendees gasp with his creepy accessory: a severed replica of his own head.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Grimes

In 2021, the Canadian musician went for a look inspired by Frank Herbert's sci-fi novel Dune, which included a sheer Iris Van Herpen gown and chrome face mask, which was actually an original prop from David Lynch's 1984 film adaptation of the book. Oh, and she also carried a sword repurposed from an AR-15.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Janelle Monáe

The Dirty Computer singer went for a bright and bold Picasso-inspired ensemble by Christian Siriano at the 2019 fashion affair. Her towering stack of hats by Sarah Sokol Millinery, robotic eye and matching clutch were the perfect finishing touches to her eye-catching vibe. 

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Hunter Schafer

In 2021, the Euphoria star sipped into an alien alter-ego wearing a silver two-piece Prada ensemble complete with a spidery figure attached to her nose and foggy contact lenses.

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
Lana Del Rey

A lewk that's to die for! The songstress turned heads in 2018 with a golden heart and daggers chestpiece and feathered halo headpiece to go along with her Gucci gown. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Kacey Musgraves

Come on Barbie, let's go party! The "Golden Hour" singer played dress up at the 2019 fashion extravaganza with the help of Jeremy Scott for Moschino. Her hot pink blow-dryer handbag, lavish fuzzy boa and metallic pumps tied the glamorous get-up together.

Theo Wargo/WireImage
Elle Fanning

Not your average manny! Clad in Miu Miu, The Great actress flaunted her flamingo pink nails in 2019, which were embellished with mini charms. 

John Shearer/WireImage
Iman

Designer Harris Reed, who partnered with Dolce & Gabbana, told Vogue it took 400 hours of "hand-tacking, hand-gluing, hand-embellishing, gold-leafing, finessing" to bring the supermodel's look, including the Vivienne Lake-collaborated hat, to life.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Cara Delevingne

In 2021, the supermodel rocked a sheer, rainbow-striped Dior jumpsuit which reportedly took 600 hours to make. A wacky headpiece and matching cane rounded out the look.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez

Giddy up. J. Lo went for a Western look in 2021 wearing a brown Ralph Lauren number, teamed with a brown distressed cowboy hat and plated necklace.

Theo Wargo/WireImage
Billy Porter

The Pose star arrived to the 2019 Met Gala with six shirtless men carrying him like an Egyptian royal. Along with his arm candy and gold bodysuit by The Blonds, Billy showed off his massive gold wings and diamond-studded headpiece. 

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Sarah Jessica Parker

Year after year, SJP has made elaborate headpieces her thing at the Met Gala. This Philip Treacy one she wore in 2015, along with an Oscar de la Renta creation, was a standout. When it works, it works! 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Tracee Ellis Ross

A work of art! In 2019, the Black-ish star complemented her slinky black Moschino dress with a gilded frame. The actress explained the picture frame pays tribute to artist Lorraine O'Grady

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Emily Blunt

Out of this world! the Mary Poppins actress served up an elegant extraterrestrial look in 2021 with a Miu Miu gown and an eye-catching headpiece embellished with star designs, crystals and pearls.

George Pimentel/Getty Images
Solange

In 2017, Solange stepped out in a futuristic black latex-like frock by Iris Van Herpen and paired it with a black head-wrap and a halo headpiece. And carrying Florida Water in a fishnet pouch? Instantly iconic. 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Lupita Nyong'o

Gold combs with clenched fist handles adorned the Black Panther actress' hairstyle to accessorize her Versace look in 2019. 

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Rihanna

The fashion icon graced the 2018 red carpet with a John Galliano Pope-inspired 'fit. Because no detail goes untouched, the singer accessorized with a jewel and pearl embellished robe (with a cape neck, no less) and an equally as dazzling papal mitre.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Zayn Malik

In 2016, the English singer's classic suit was taken to the next level with robot-esque arm plates by Versace. 

John Shearer/WireImage
Frank Ocean

Oh baby! The "Lost" singer, wearing a black Prada jacket, arrived to the event in 2021 carrying a robot-like doll. In an interview with E! News, he called the doll his "son" and said it was named "Cody."

Theo Wargo/Getty Images For US Weekly
Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen

More is more! The twins turned heads at the 2017 ceremony with their bohemian-esque vintage Comme des Garcons Rei Kawakubo designs. Their all-over lace dresses were given an extra edge with the addition of their statement jewelry pieces, colorful jackets and flashy headpieces.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Frances McDormand

When the Met Gala calls, Frances delivers. Case in point? Her a massive Philip Treacy headpiece at the 2018 event, teamed with her Valentino gown.

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
FKA Twigs

All in the details! The singer-songwriter dazzled in 2016 in her silver-chain headpiece and nose jewelry to complement her simple nude slip gown by Atelier Versace.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Jaden Smith

Things got hairy on the red carpet of the 2017 Met Gala when the artist arrived in Louis Vuitton with a fistful of hair in hand. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Hailee Steinfeld

The Dickinson star made a tongue-in-cheek statement by bringing a camera to the 2019 event while also wearing an extravagant gown by Viktor & Rolf Haute that exclaimed, "No photos please."

Theo Wargo/WireImage
Lady Gaga

Let's all take a moment of silence to swoon over Gaga's drool-worthy accessories. She brought a variety of props with her to the 2019 affair, including larger-than-life umbrellas, a massive telephone, her glam squad and a wagon full of booze and bags.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Zoë Kravitz

Feathered sandals, a lace-adorned mask and voluminous wings made the actress' Valentino little black dress anything but basic in 2016. 

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Justin Bieber

The "Sorry" singer looked ready for business in 2021 wearing a Balenciaga suit, styled with a black briefcase emblazoned with the logo of his brand, Drew House. He also donned Nike Air Force One's that had drawings of the company's graphics.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Will.I.Am

The singer and record producer nailed the 2016 theme—Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology. His futuristic yet fashionable helmet brought his Gucci floral blazer and suit to the next level.

John Shearer/WireImage
Nikkie de Jager

As a tribute to LGBTQ+ activist Marsha Johnson, the beauty influencer added a flower crown to her tulle turquoise Edwin Oudshoorn Couture gown in 2021.

 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Lizzo

Give us a second to pick our jaws up from the floor! The "Rumors" singer was the definition of glamour in 2019 with her Marc Jacobs flamingo pink feather cape, sheer polka dot gloves, bedazzled headband and bright pink hair.

