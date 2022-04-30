These Met Gala Accessories Really Stole the Show

Watch : Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds to HOST 2022 Met Gala

It's all in the details.

The 2022 Met Gala kicks off May 2 in New York City, marking what some called the "Super Bowl of Fashion."

This year's theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," which according to Vogue, is the Met's "thoughtful homage to our country's history." The celebration's dress code is "Gilded Glamour," which takes inspiration from New York's Gilded Age, the period between 1870 and 1890.

On the red carpet, fans can expect to see an array A-Listers—including event co-chairs Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda—wearing breathtaking couture creations from the world's top design houses.

But a showstopping Met Gala look hardly ends at a fabulous frock or traditional tuxedo. Over the years, stars have ascended the steps of New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art with some over-the top extras, ranging from ornate headpieces to wild props.

Katy Perry took flight in 2018 by accessorizing her gold chain mail Versace dress with massive wings that reached well above her head and down to the floor.