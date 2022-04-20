Jodie Sweetin Reveals Whether She'd Return for Another Full House Spin-Off

Watch : Jodie Sweetin's Challenging Experience in Beyond the Edge

You can't get rid of Stephanie Tanner that easily.

Chatting with E! News' Daily Pop on April 20, Jodie Sweetin exclusively revealed that she's interested in reprising her iconic role in a potential third Full House series.

"Absolutely. I love working with them," she told hosts Justin Sylvester and Loni Love. "It's like, ‘Do you wanna go back and have fun and work with the people that you love, that you've known your whole life?' Of course!"

Since the Netflix spin-off Fuller House ended in June 2020, no plans for another revival have been in the works. But Sweetin and her co-stars Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber have their own show idea in mind.

"We always joke about our Golden Girls sort of future show," she shared, "the three of us, living somewhere in Miami."

Of course, no Full House revival would be the same after the death of Bob Saget in January 2022. Sweetin opened up about his death, joking that her TV dad would have loved all the press surrounding his passing.