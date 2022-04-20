Jodie Sweetin Reveals Whether She'd Return for Another Full House Spin-Off

You can't get rid of Stephanie Tanner that easily.
Chatting with E! News' Daily Pop on April 20, Jodie Sweetin exclusively revealed that she's interested in reprising her iconic role in a potential third Full House series.
"Absolutely. I love working with them," she told hosts Justin Sylvester and Loni Love. "It's like, ‘Do you wanna go back and have fun and work with the people that you love, that you've known your whole life?' Of course!"
Since the Netflix spin-off Fuller House ended in June 2020, no plans for another revival have been in the works. But Sweetin and her co-stars Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber have their own show idea in mind.
"We always joke about our Golden Girls sort of future show," she shared, "the three of us, living somewhere in Miami."
Of course, no Full House revival would be the same after the death of Bob Saget in January 2022. Sweetin opened up about his death, joking that her TV dad would have loved all the press surrounding his passing.
"All I could think when everyone was talking about what a wonderful human Bob was, which was so true, all I could think of is, like, ‘Damnit! He's so mad that he's missing this right now. Everyone's talking about him,'" she said. "He'd be, like, ‘Oh, my god, did you see this? Not to be dramatic, but look at me, look at me!' He would have been thrilled that he was the No. 1 topic of conversation, and not in a narcissistic way."
Sweetin also opened up about her upcoming wedding to Mescal Wasilewski, who she got engaged to shortly after Saget's passing. While she still has a lot of wedding planning to do, she already knows the role her daughters—Zoie, 14, and Beatrix, 11—will play on her special day.
"[Zoie] gets to be my special maid of honor, and then Bea is gonna be a mini maid of honor," Sweetin shared. "My girls are gonna be my bridal party. They're very excited, and they love my fiancé. They really get along with him, so it's going well."
The actress just wrapped filming two holiday movies and put herself to the test with other famous faces on the CBS reality competition Beyond the Edge, calling it "the hardest thing I've ever done, physically."
"We played for charity. I played for Girls Inc., a charity that I absolutely love. Their whole mission is to raise strong, powerful leaders in young women for the future," she said. "I went out there and I really tried to represent that spirit for myself, for Girls Inc., for my daughters, but I was excited. I was like, ‘When else am I gonna get to go to the jungles of Panama and go live?' I wouldn't do that on my own."
As for her hardest moment on the show? Swimming to shore after running "a mile and a half, full speed through the forest."
"I was the only person that had to do the swim, and my body shut down," she shared. "I kicked off the flippers. I was like, ‘These things are too heavy,' and then I realized I had to work 10 times harder to get back, so it was even harder on the way back because I didn't have the flippers on. My water safety came out and was trying to rescue me. I was like, "Don't touch me! I've got it.'"
Check out the full interview in the clip above.
Beyond the Edge airs Wednesdays on CBS.