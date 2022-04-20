A$AP Rocky Arrested at LAX Airport After Barbados Trip With Rihanna

Watch : Fenty's Amina Muaddi SLAMS Claim A$AP Rocky Cheated on Rihanna

A$AP Rocky may be facing a new bout of legal trouble.



Upon landing at LAX airport on April 20—fresh from his Caribbean getaway with his pregnant girlfriend Rihanna—the 33-year-old rapper was arrested after exiting the couple's private jet.

NBC News reports that the rapper, who was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department, with assistance from Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations team, was detained in connection to a 2021 shooting.

The outlet noted that A$AP, born Rakim Mayers, had been "under investigation" for an incident that occurred in California last November. According to police reports obtained by NBC News, the shooting victim, who survived, told police that Mayers, while accompanied with two other people, allegedly "approached him with a handgun on the street," adding that "Mayers shot at him three to four times and believed one of the bullets grazed his left hand."

The shooting had not been reported publicly before his arrest.