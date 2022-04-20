Tennis Star Maria Sharapova Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Alexander Gilkes

Retired tennis star Maria Sharapova revealed she has a little one on the way, marking her first child with fiancé Alexander Gilkes. See her sweet announcement.

A pregnancy announcement and a birthday post—a (tennis) match made in heaven.

Maria Sharapova took to Instagram on April 19 to announce she is expecting her first child with fiancé Alexander Gilkes while also ringing in her 35th birthday. The retired tennis star posted a photo on the beach cradling her baby bump. She captioned the moment, "Precious beginnings!!! Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty."

Users fled to the comment section to send love and praise for the double celebration.

One user gushed, "YOU TWO ARE GOING TO HAVE THE MOST SPECTACULAR BABY! Congrats on the best year ever ahead!!" Another user chimed in, writing, "Oh wow, Maria! I'm so happy for you! This is amazing news. Congratulations to you and Alex! And all the best for you three!"

Back in December 2020, Maria took to Instagram to honor another special milestone: her and Alexander's engagement. At the time, Maria posted a black and white selfie with the businessman.

"I said yes from the first day we met," Maria wrote alongside the post. "This was our little secret, wasn't it

In February 2020, Maria announced she was retiring from her tennis career after 28 years. In an essay she wrote for Vanity Fair at the time, Maria reflected on her time in the sport and what she wants to conquer next, saying she is ready to "compete on a different type of terrain."

"There are a few simple things I'm really looking forward to: A sense of stillness with my family. Lingering over a morning cup of coffee," she wrote. "Unexpected weekend getaways. Workouts of my choice (hello, dance class!)."

Now with a little one on the way, Maria may have to bid that "stillness" adieu as she takes on the brand new title of mom.

