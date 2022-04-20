Tennis Star Maria Sharapova Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Alexander Gilkes

Watch : The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More

A pregnancy announcement and a birthday post—a (tennis) match made in heaven.

Maria Sharapova took to Instagram on April 19 to announce she is expecting her first child with fiancé Alexander Gilkes while also ringing in her 35th birthday. The retired tennis star posted a photo on the beach cradling her baby bump. She captioned the moment, "Precious beginnings!!! Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty."

Users fled to the comment section to send love and praise for the double celebration.

One user gushed, "YOU TWO ARE GOING TO HAVE THE MOST SPECTACULAR BABY! Congrats on the best year ever ahead!!" Another user chimed in, writing, "Oh wow, Maria! I'm so happy for you! This is amazing news. Congratulations to you and Alex! And all the best for you three!"

Back in December 2020, Maria took to Instagram to honor another special milestone: her and Alexander's engagement. At the time, Maria posted a black and white selfie with the businessman.

"I said yes from the first day we met," Maria wrote alongside the post. "This was our little secret, wasn't it