Maria Sharapova Announces Retirement From Tennis After 28 Years

Maria Sharapova is bidding farewell to the court.

On Wednesday, the 32-year-old tennis great made a life-altering announcement—she's retiring from tennis.

"Tennis showed me the world—and it showed me what I was made of," she captioned a photo of herself as a young girl with a racquet in hand. "It's how I tested myself and how I measured my growth. And so in whatever I might choose for my next chapter, my next mountain, I'll still be pushing. I'll still be climbing. I'll still be growing. Tennis—I'm saying goodbye."

In an essay published for Vogue and Vanity Fair, the five-time Grand Slam winner reflected on the sport that has shaped her life thus far, recalling memories involving the sport from the time she was 4 years old.

"When I first started playing, the girls on the other side of the net were always older, taller, and stronger; the tennis greats I watched on TV seemed untouchable and out of reach. But little by little, with every day of practice on the court, this almost mythical world became more and more real," the athlete described.