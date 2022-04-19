Katy Perry Reveals If She's Ready for Baby No. 2 With Husband Orlando Bloom

Watch : Why Katy Perry Isn't Ready for Baby No. 2

Is Katy Perry ready for another little California Gurl (or boy)?

The singer spilled all the details on the American Idol red carpet with E! News' Francesca Amiker, revealing that her future baby plans with husband Orlando Bloom are currently on pause.

"I'm in Vegas, and I can't do that show with anything in my belly," she said, "especially a human." Katy's Las Vegas residency, Play, began in December 2021 and runs through August 2022.

The little human already in Katy's life, Daisy Dove Bloom, 1, has been reaching important milestones: "She's running," beams her mom, "she says ‘I love you,' she colors, [and] she's got pigtails."

Katy also recently got to experience was her daughter's first trip to Hawaii, where the little girl had a hilarious interaction with Mickey Mouse at a character meet-and-greet breakfast.

"[Daisy] saw Mickey and she thought Mickey was a cow, so she mooed at Mickey," Katy shared. "She went, ‘Moo, moo.' And I was like, ‘That's not the sound,' but I don't know what the sound is, actually. What is the sound that Mickey Mouse makes?"