Katy Perry Says Her Life "Began" When Daughter Daisy Dove Was Born

Watch : Katy Perry Trolls Orlando Bloom for Vacation Photos

Break out the big balloons—Katy Perry's daughter is 1!

On Thursday, Aug. 26, the pop star and American Idol judge celebrated the 1st birthday of daughter Daisy Dove, her first child. Dad is Katy's fiancé fiancé Orlando Bloom.

"1 year ago today is the day my life began…" Katy tweeted. "Happy first Birthday my Daisy Dove, my love."

Daisy is Orlando's second child. He shares 10-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. In June, Katy shared a Father's Day tribute to her fiancé on Instagram, which included never-before-seen footage of the two in a hospital room in the hours before she gave birth to their baby girl.

"Happy first Father's Day [to] the healer of my heart and the giver of my greatest gift," Katy captioned the post. "I love you WHOLE world."

Over the past year, the 36-year-old singer and Orlando, 44, have occasionally dropped anecdotes about the child in interviews. In January, Katy said on Instagram Live, "She changed my life and still continues to change my life."