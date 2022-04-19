Have Mercy: Step Inside Chlöe Bailey's Luxe Los Angeles Apartment

Chlöe Bailey's residence proves that she more than just grown-ish.
The 23-year-old singer gave Architectural Digest a tour of her bright, elegant apartment located in the heart of Los Angeles, and all we have to say is—have mercy. Chlöe describes her abode—which has sprawling views of the city—as her "safe haven," saying she feels an unbelievable sense of calm whenever she walks in.
One of the first things she pointed out is the home's artwork, much of which features her alongside her 22-year-old sister and singing partner, Halle Bailey.
"I always have her around me," the grown-ish actress shared in the April 19 Open Door Youtube video. "Because no matter how far or near we are, I just always like having a piece of her with me."
But photographic memories of her nearest and dearest aren't the only things she likes to keep close: The singer also has an in-home studio for when inspiration strikes.
Pointing out a gorgeous blue velvet sofa in her workspace that she describes as an "easy" piece, she explained, "I love it. I don't have a second guest bedroom because music and my studio's more important."
Her sleeper sofa, courtesy of a move-in shopping spree at West Elm, goes perfectly with the cool and neutral tones displayed throughout her residence, which also includes golden-yellow pillows, gold chandeliers with modern white fixtures and gray love seats.
"Some of the must-haves I needed in my space to feel like home, it just really needed to feel like a rich bitch," she shared. "Just elevated and successful, fun, zen, and vibrant."
Her favorite room in the house? Although she refers to her trendy bedroom as her "sanctuary," she has a special affinity for her living room, because it has an extra-serene vibe. "I really love it because it's the one place I can calm down," the singer shared. "My mind is constantly moving a thousand miles per minute, and when I come here, I'm like, 'Yes.'"
It's official: Chlöe is one of the cool people.