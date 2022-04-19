The Resident Casts an '80s Icon Following Miles Fowler Exit

Watch : Andrew McCarthy Takes on Sinister Role in "The Family"

A new doctor is scrubbing in.

Andrew McCarthy is joining The Resident for the final three episodes of the fifth season. According to Fox, the Pretty in Pink actor will play Dr. Sullivan, "a brilliant pediatric surgeon with endless charm that masks a hidden streak of narcissism. He's a larger-than-life hero to his young patients, but has a complex relationship with his own daughter," Kincaid "Caid" Sullivan, played by series regular Kaley Ronayne.

Although the star has been tapped for only three episodes so far, there's a chance he could stay on the series if it's renewed for a sixth season.

This news comes after Miles Fowler exited The Resident in the March 29 episode, in which his character, Dr. Trevor Daniels, quit to join a startup.

Fowler was the second series regular to leave the show in season five, with Emily VanCamp's Nic dying in a car crash in October. Although Fowler hasn't publicly addressed his departure, VanCamp has confirmed that the birth of her and Josh Bowman's daughter inspired her to put work on the back burner.