Alex Rodriguez Takes Trip to Memphis With Ex-Wife Cynthia Scurtis and Kids

Watch : Alex Rodriguez TROLLED Over Bennifer's Engagement

This blended family is a home run.

Alex Rodriguez headed out to Memphis, Tenn., over the weekend with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, her husband Angel Nicolas and their two daughters: Natasha, 17, and Ella, 13—who Alex shares with Cynthia.

The group went to see the Minnesota Timberwolves play their first NBA playoff game against the Memphis Grizzlies. But before heading to the court, the MLB star posted a selfie of them smiling in front of a plane with the caption, "Memphis bound. Two girls. Three parents. One goal: Winning #Game1 @timberwolves #NBAPlayoffs #LFG."

And it seems the family dynamic has certainly won over the hearts of Alex's Instagram followers. One user wrote, "his pic has a great meaning #greatparenting." Another user added, "You are amazing!! Co-parenting goals !!!"

Alex and Cynthia are no stranger to spending time together since their 2008 divorce. Back in June 2021, Alex posted that he, Cynthia and Angel broke a sweat together during a nine-week fitness program called 54D.