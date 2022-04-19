Cristiano Ronaldo's Sister Shares Touching Tribute to His "Angel" Baby Boy

Watch : Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez Mourn Baby Boy's Death

Cristiano Ronaldo's family is in mourning.

In the wake of news that the soccer star and his girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez, had lost their newborn son, his sister, singer Katia Aveiro, shared a message of support for the grieving couple. Alongside a photo collage of Ronaldo, 37, and Rodríguez, 28, she wrote in an Instagram caption translated from Portuguese, "I love you and my heart is all there on this side…"

"May God take care of everything and strengthen your path more and more..." Aveiro continued, before referencing her nephew and, seemingly, late family patriarch José Dinis Aveiro, who died in 2005. "Our little angel is already on father's lap."

In her tribute, the "Vivo na Esperança de Te Ver" artist also mentioned the baby boy's twin sister, describing her as "firm and strong and full of health."

She added, "our little girl...will teach us more and more that only love matter."