Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Share Their Newborn Son Has Died

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are mourning the loss of their young son.

The couple announced the tragic news in a statement posted to their social media accounts on April 18.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away," their joint statement read. "It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly as for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

The devastating news comes almost six months after the couple announced they were expecting twins, making Ronaldo a father of six.

"Delighted to announce we are expecting twins," the pair wrote alongside a photo of the duo with two sonograms on their respective Instagram posts in late October. "Our hearts are full of love-we can't wait to meet you #blessed."